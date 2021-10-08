Liam Smith is hoping that local competitiveness will aid him in achieving his global goals.

Liam Smith is hoping that the smallest of ring rivalries might once again inspire him to achieve his global goals.

‘Beefy’ won the WBO super-welterweight title on the day of Saturday’s fight with Anthony Fowler exactly six years ago, and relinquished it to ‘Canelo’ Alvarez almost a year later in Texas.

And he believes that a win at the M&S Arena will be a key step toward reclaiming the title, which is currently held by Brian Castano, an unbeaten Argentine.

“I’m fired up to give it another shot,” Smith remarked. “I believe I have another crack in my world title.

“Before the Russian battle, I was on the verge of battling Castano (a controversial defeat by Magomed Kurbanov in Russia in May).

“I’m certain I’ve still got one more in me. Fighting Fowler is obviously a huge step down in calibre, so it may seem far away, but if I can beat Anthony Fowler, I’ll be back on track.

“Let’s get this straight. I should have defeated Kurbanov and should be facing Tim Tszyu as a mandatory challenger, but that’s not the case. I’ll slip down, defeat Fowler, and return to my rightful place.” Smith believes that fighting a domestic opponent in Fowler – a contest that has piqued local interest and filled out the M&S Arena against Smith’s own admission – will help in the politics of earning another world championship shot.

“To be honest and straightforward about it, I’ve never been Eddie’s golden boy,” Smith continued. “I was with Frank and Eddie didn’t carry me through (Warren). I’ve never been his blue-eyed boy, so I’m hoping that if I defeat Fowler, he’ll properly support me and push me to my goals.” And Smith is undeterred in his belief that he will win.

“If Anthony Fowler been in Russia at the time, he should have wanted to fight me. He selected the wrong moment this time since I hadn’t been in the ring in 17 months and hadn’t made 154 pounds in two years.

“I’m still in the middle of the pack. I’m currently ranked No. 5, and I’m hoping that this will help me climb a little higher.”