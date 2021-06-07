Liam Payne of One Direction discusses his split with Maya Henry and that he’s ‘not very good at relationships.’

Liam Payne of One Direction has spoken out for the first time about his breakup with ex-fiancée Maya Henry. The singer of “Midnight” opened up about his personal thoughts regarding relationships and reminisced on his time with his former. Payne had this to say about their time together.

What is the age gap between Liam Payne and Maya Henry, who he was previously engaged to?

Payne and Henry began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in August 2020. Prior to dating one of the band’s members, his ex-fiancée was a fan of One Direction. During their relationship, she was very active on TikTok, where she interacted with a large number of people.