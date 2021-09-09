Liam Neeson’s Net Worth: The ‘Taken’ actor made $40 million from the film franchise.

Liam Neeson is an Irish actor who is best known for his appearances in the films “Star Wars” and “Taken.” Here’s how much he’s currently worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Neeson, now 69, has appeared in over 90 films throughout his decades-long acting career and is currently worth $145 million. Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” former CIA field operative Bryan Mills in the “Taken” franchise, and Oskar Schindler in “Schindler’s List” are among the actor’s most famous roles.

The “Taken” franchise alone is said to have netted Neeson about $40 million. For the first picture, which was released in 2008, he was paid $5 million. However, after the film became a smash, grossing a total of $226.8 million worldwide, Neeson received a significant pay raise for the next two movies.

He reportedly received $15 million for “Taken 2” in 2012 and $20 million for “Taken 3,” which came out two years later.

Steven Spielberg offered Neeson the starring part in the 1993 film “Schindler’s List,” which gave him his big break in the industry. The movie went on to gross over $320 million worldwide and win over 80 awards. Neeson was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal in the Holocaust drama.

After that, Neeson starred in “Rob Roy,” “Michael Collins,” and “Les Misérables” before being cast in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” a prequel to “Star Wars.”

For his portrayal in “The Crucible,” the actor was nominated for a Tony Award in 2002. Following the success of his first “Taken” movie, Neeson played as Zeus, the god of thunder, in the 2010 picture “Clash of Titans,” which made $475 million worldwide.

Forbes called Liam Neeson one of the world’s highest-paid actors in 2015.

In terms of real estate, Neeson and his late wife, actress Natasha Richardson, paid $1.4 million in 1994 for an apartment on Central Park West. In 2010, he sold it for $1.352 million.

The actor also has a 37-acre house outside of Millbrook, New York, which he bought before marrying Richardson in 1994. It has an outdoor pool, a pool house, a tennis court that is international in size, and a movie theater. The estate’s centerpiece is a lovely country mansion with a luxurious bathroom for each of its bedrooms, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

