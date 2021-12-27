Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Christmas With His Family With Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks [Photos].

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks appear to be taking their relationship to the next level, as they spent Christmas with the former’s family on a European ski trip this year.

The couple made a rare public appearance in a group photo uploaded on Instagram by Liam’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky on Sunday. Pataky shared a series of photos online with her husband Chris Hemsworth, their children Liam and Brooks, and the rest of the family.

Brooks and Pataky appear to be getting along swimmingly, as they posed for a sweet shot together in the snow. “Wishing you a Merry Christmas!! Pataky commented on Instagram, “Feliz Navidad!”

Chris also shared a video on Instagram showing him throwing his kid Tristan into a snowdrift. Liam joins in the fun and pushes Chris into the snow in the second half of the video.

Liam then mocked his brother’s superhero stature, adding that because he’s “so heavy,” he falls “like a ton of bricks.”

“‘Dad, for Christmas this year, I want to fly,’ you’re welcome son #dreamsdocometrue,” Chris joked.

Meanwhile, Liam and Brooks chose not to share any photos on Instagram, though they did momentarily appear on each other’s stories.

Brooks and Liam originally ignited dating rumors in December of this year. According to a source, the Hemsworths have accepted Brooks into their family with open arms, as reported by E! News in January.

“The family approves of her and enjoys having her around,” a source stated.

“They’re thrilled for Liam because he’s discovered someone who brings forth his best qualities.”

The informant said that Brooks and Liam’s relationship was “not a rollercoaster of highs and lows.”

Liam was previously married to Miley Cyrus, a singer and actress, who he married in 2018. In less than a year, the couple declared their separation, and their divorce was formalized in 2020.

“His relationship with Gabriella is totally different from Miley’s,” the source said of Liam’s relationship with Brooks, adding that they “enjoy the same things and have the same lifestyle.”