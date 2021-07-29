Liam from Emmerdale irritates viewers by missing crucial scenes. Meena’s specifics

Fans of Emmerdale were irritated today when Liam and Leyla both missed a crucial information that would implicate Meena in Leanna’s murder.

Only Liam and Leyla were allowed to attend their daughter’s funeral, which he ordered be held in private.

When the hearse arrived at the funeral, Leyla begged Meena to leave, but Liam demanded her stay.

Liam was in tears throughout the funeral, and when vicar Charles asked him to offer the eulogy, he seemed perplexed.

Meena, on the other hand, pushed him to step up and sickly toyed with the ring she had stolen from Leanna’s body and was wearing on a chain around her neck.

However, when she fiddled with it on the necklace, the ring dislodged off the chain and landed at Liam’s feet.

Viewers were ecstatic because they thought Meena was about to be revealed, but Liam and Leyla were both distracted by their sadness and missed the encounter.

Fans were left enraged, and many of them resorted to social media to vent their frustrations.

“Telling me not a single person saw a ring on the floor,” Retro said.

“He hasn’t seen the ring – give me strength,” Doreen Morfitt remarked.

“And no one saw the ring on the floor?” Georgia wondered.

“Did they REALLY walk out without seeing the ring?” Hannah wondered.

“How the heck did Liam not spot the ring?” exclaimed Ben Church.