Liam celebrates his birthday in the villa on Love Island 2021.

During Thursday’s episode of Love Island, Liam Reardon will celebrate his birthday in the villa.

The 22-year-old bricklayer will be savoring the attention from Millie Court, who has prepared a special birthday brunch for him.

Millie prepares blueberry pancakes for Liam and promises that she has many more surprises in store for him.

“If it’s created by you, I’m sure it’s going to taste nice,” Liam adds of the breakfast. You’ve got a special touch!”

Before then, the villa will be treated to a rousing rendition of happy birthday in Welsh.

Fans, on the other hand, have gone to Twitter to express their disbelief that Liam is still so young.

“No way it’s Liam from Love Islands 22nd birthday, I thought he was 27,” one user tweeted.

“I keep forgetting that the older people on Love Island are my age,” another viewer said. It’s like the fact that I’m three years older than Liam is getting on my nerves.”

“I can’t believe I’m older than everyone on Love Island,” a third said on Twitter. Liam appears to be 32 years old, while Faye must be at least 34. #LoveIsland”