Liam and Millie of Love Island go on a date outside the villa.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon of Love Island go on a date in Friday’s episode.

The two reconnected on Thursday night after the males decided which female they wanted to date.

Millie receives a text message in Friday’s episode that reads, “Millie and Liam. It’s time for you to go on your first date! Please prepare to depart from the Villa. #oneinamilliam #millieofthevalley.”

The recoupling on Thursday sent shockwaves across the Love Island resort.

“It’s been two and a half weeks now,” Liam says as they arrive for their date.

“It feels like it has moved very quickly,” Millie says. I was quite nervous and self-conscious. I didn’t believe we’d have this connection, as much as I admired you.

Liam then asks Millie how she thinks their relationship will work when they depart.

“I want to know what you think your mother will think of me,” Millie says.

“She’ll absolutely love you,” Liam says.

Friday’s episode is expected to be even more dramatic than Thursday’s, which saw Toby Aromolaran recouple with newcomer Abigail Rawlings, sending shockwaves across the villa.

Hugo Hammond and Toby clash, with Toby referring to Hugo as a “two-faced mug.”

Jake Cornish asks Liberty Poole to be his girlfriend after being together since the beginning of the show, and there will be some brighter moments.