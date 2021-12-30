‘Let’s Get On That,’ says Keanu Reeves, who offers Carrie-Anne Moss an assassin role in the next movie reunion.

After starring in the original “Matrix” film over two decades ago, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss remained friends, and they may create another reunion picture soon.

Reeves, 57, and Moss, 54, discussed their film and television work in a recent interview with People. Moss claimed that Reeves’ character John Wick was her favorite.

She told the outlet, “I love John Wick.” “I began to appreciate Keanu’s extraordinary talent for creating stories with his body. And it wasn’t until I was well into John Wick with one of my kids that I realized it. It was also a great way for us to bond. It was incredible to have that experience with my son and witness Keanu’s ability to [create]depth with his body. It’s a true work of art.” Reeves complimented Moss and stated her legendary character in “Matrix,” Trinity, was his favorite part for her. He also complemented her eyes on how important they were in the characters she played.

“I believe I’ll stay with Trinity.” However, in all of your performances, I always see what’s behind the eyes, what communicates,” Reeves stated to Moss. “And there’s always such a present-ness and even strength in vulnerability.” During the interview, Reeves was asked if Moss could play a character from the “John Wick” films.

“Would you like to be an assassin?” Moss was asked by Reeves. She said, “I’d love it.”

Moss confirmed her remark when Reeves questioned whether she was sure. She even joked about starting to prepare for the part.

“Okay. “Let’s get this party started,” Reeves remarked. “Wait and see what you desire for. “I’m working on it right now.” When Moss graced the cover of Esquire on Dec. 7, he gushed over Reeves as a co-star. Even though Reeves was the lead, she felt like they were collaborators in executing their parts, she said.

"I've always felt like I was his partner, and he was my collaborator, in the execution of these characters in the 'Matrix' movies," Moss told the site. "I never had the impression that he was a movie star." His work ethic is unlike anyone I've ever encountered, and I've witnessed it firsthand: he trains harder, works harder, cares more, and constantly asks more and more questions to fully comprehend what we're doing. And, while he was doing all of this for himself, he kept an eye on things.