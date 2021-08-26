Letitia Wright was hurt during filming a stunt for the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Actress Letitia Wright was injured in a stunt on the set of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in Boston on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Guyanese-British actress was taken to a hospital for treatment before being released.

According to Deadline, which cited insiders, the incident during the overnight shot was minimal and will have no influence on the film’s production schedule or release date.

“While filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright suffered minor injuries today. She is now being treated in a local hospital and is expected to be discharged soon,” a Marvel spokeswoman said in a statement, according to Variety.

Although the stunt scene was shot in Boston, the majority of the movie was shot in Atlanta.

Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett will all reprise their roles as Shuri. The sequel to 2018’s hit “Black Panther” will be directed by Ryan Coogler.

Wright portrayed T’Challa’s younger sister, a brilliant inventor, in the first installment. Chadwick Boseman, the late actor, played the starring role. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films in which she appeared include “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

The sequel’s production began in June 2021, with the plot being kept under wraps.

The publication claimed last month that British actress Michaela Coel had joined the cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” but no information about her character were divulged.

After “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which will be released on March 25 and May 6, respectively, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be the third Marvel film to be released in 2022.

The sequel to “Black Panther” is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Aside from Marvel’s forthcoming film, the actress will star in the murder thriller “Death on the Nile,” which will be released on February 11 of next year. Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Kenneth Branagh, and Rose Leslie also star in the film.

She will also appear in Anthony Mandler’s film “Surrounded,” and Agnieszka Smoczynska’s film “Silent Twins” is currently in post-production.