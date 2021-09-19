Leslie Jordan posts a hilarious photo of herself recreating Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look from 2021.

After recreating Kim Kardashian’s eye-catching ensemble from the 2021 Met Gala, Leslie Jordan joked with viewers, “who wore it better?”

Kardashian, 40, stole the show at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, arriving in a black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her from head to toe, including her face.

The 66-year-old actor was supposedly inspired by the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s ensemble and tried to reproduce it at home by wearing his undies over his head.

“Which of you wore it better? On Instagram, Jordan commented, “Clean underwear equals fashion greatness!!! @kimkardashian,” accompanied side-by-side photographs of Kardashian’s attire and his funny take on it.

Jordan’s tweet received a lot of likes and comments from fans and celebrities, with many of them complimenting his look.

Tim Hanseroth observed, “If I am summoned for jury duty, that’s my wardrobe.”

Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye” replied with a fire emoji, “You wore that best gurl.” “You got it!” Lindsay Holiday made a remark.

“You, honey!! You, honey!! Now take a deep breath and open up that fly… Linda Thompson used rolling on the floor laughing emojis to write, “You’re making me claustrophobic.”

When Jordan chatted with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, he revealed further insights about his humorous post.

“I was wearing my underpants. He told the publication, “I had a pair of gray panties that looked like that same hue and I put those on and I wore the gray sweatpants.” “As a result, I put together my own small ensemble.”

Jordan, who had never been to the Met Gala, had a few questions about the event, such as what people do and if it’s like any other party.

“What I’m curious about is if it’s an actual party if they’ve got all of stuff on and walk in? Is it a party, a party, a party, a party, a party, a party, So, what do you do if we have a train the size of this studio? He begged ET, “Can you just sit there?”

While he may have enjoyed duplicating Kardashian’s Balenciaga ensemble, the “Call Me Kat” singer claimed that he is now more “conservative” in his clothing choices.

“Brooks Brothers is where I get all of my clothes.” I used to buy clothes from a company called Loud Mouth when I was younger, and they had all of this brilliant stuff,” he explained. “I’m becoming more conservative by the day. I’m 66 and don’t want to appear foolish!”

Kardashian, in the meantime. Brief News from Washington Newsday.