Leslie Jordan Discusses Growing Up Gay in a Religious Family: “God Made Me This Way”

In a new interview, Leslie Jordan discusses his relationship with the church and what it was like to grow up homosexual in a religious home.

Jordan and Shania Twain bonded over their Christian background in the latest edition of her Apple Music Hits show “Home Now Radio,” which is celebrating its first anniversary. Jordan recently released his album “Company’s Comin’.”

Twain described music as her “savior” and a “safe zone” where she “wasn’t criticized” during their talk. She described it as a “amazing way to grow up” because she grew up in a family that “believed very strongly that God would be there to help you through hardships and then also having the music.”

People described the 66-year-old actor, writer, and singer as adding, “Exactly.”

“When I want to be dramatic, I say, ‘Well, I grew up in the church, but I went away because of the LGBT thing.’ I am convinced that God created me in this manner. I’m not a blunder.”

“This is not my cross to bear,” Jordan continued. That’s a part of who I am, and I want to appreciate it, but when you’re a kid and you’re afraid of everything… I, on the other hand, never left the church. I’ve decided to stop going.”

Jordan stated these were the types of music he grew up with and bonded to when discussing his album “Company’s Comin’,” which includes several gospel songs and country hits.

“I didn’t have a bone to pick with anyone. ‘Oh, well, the Baptist church, they did this and they did that to me,’ I used to say. “That is not the case,” he stated emphatically. “That isn’t the case. “Do you get what I’m saying?”

TJ of the Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, Tanya Tucker, and even Dolly Parton appear on Jordan’s record. He and Parton, whom he characterized as “adorable,” he claimed, hit it off right away because they were both Tennesseans and around the same height.

Parton had suggested that they include some of Jordan’s family members in their song, Jordan recalled. “That’s Dolly Parton’s family singing in the choir at the finale… Oh, my god, it was incredible,” he said.

During his chat with Twain, the star of “Call Me Kat” said that he turned to comedy as a child to “put the bullies at away.” As a “defense mechanism,” he would make them laugh when they began to bully him.

