Leisure centres on the Wirral have gotten a big boost since the rules were loosened.

Following over 18 months of disruption due to the Covid-19 epidemic, many Wirral recreational centres will increase capacity next week.

Customers attending the gyms, swimming pools, and workout classes at West Kirby Concourse, Europa Pools, Guinea Gap Leisure Centre, and Wirral Tennis Centre will see greater capacity beginning Monday, September 20.

The fitness centers at Leasowe and Oval Leisure Centres will remain open as usual.

The sports hall at the Oval Leisure Centre will also be used for vaccinations. Woodchurch Leisure Centre will remain a designated vaccination site.

Since they were allowed to reopen earlier this year, centres around Wirral have been taking various precautions, including as working at reduced capacity, to minimise the chance of Covid-19 spreading.

For the first time since the epidemic began, several of these safeguards will be eliminated on Monday due to enhanced capacity and access.

Each recreational centre will have Covid-19 safety notifications posted in order to maintain the premises as safe as possible.

Customers will have more access to swimming pools and gyms, and it will no longer be necessary to pre-book and pay for activities before to arrival; however, customers are cautioned that pre-booking and paying for activities online will ensure access.

At these locations, capacity for exercise classes will be increased where possible, including outside if weather permits. Prior to the commencement of the session, these classes must still be pre-booked online, in centers, or over the phone.

In the following weeks, access to sports halls, squash courts, and cafes will be available.

On Monday, the Sail Loft Bistro/Restaurant in West Kirby, as well as the Floral Pavilion’s catering facilities, will be fully occupied.

“I am sure this news will be enthusiastically greeted by people, particularly as we approach winter and alternatives for outdoor exercise become more limited,” said Cllr Helen Cameron, chair of Wirral Council’s tourism and leisure committee.

“However, the virus has not gone away, and our ability to maintain a full and unfettered offer will rely heavily on the personal responsibility of individuals who use leisure centre facilities, so I would urge all leisure centres to take personal responsibility.”

