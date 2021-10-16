Leila George, Sean Penn’s wife, has filed for divorce one year after their Zoom wedding.

After barely over a year of marriage, Sean Penn and his wife, actress Leila George, have called it quits.

George, 29, filed for divorce from Penn, 61, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, according to online records obtained by TMZ. The cause for their breakup is unknown.

Penn and George, who is the daughter of actor Vincent D’Onofrio, married in a modest wedding ceremony with only a few loved ones present during the peak of the pandemic in July 2020.

After they were seen wearing gold wedding bands, rumors of their marriages began to circulate. Before Penn revealed their secret wedding, their friends began congratulating them on Instagram.

“A COVID wedding was what we did. That is to say, there was a county commissioner on Zoom, and my two children and her brother were at the house. On “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Penn revealed, “And we did it that way.” “one month after their wedding.

In a recent interview with News.com.au, the Oscar winner gushed over George before the news of their wedding made headlines.

“I am madly in love with a great, fantastic Australian woman,” he declared while promoting the Community Organized Relief Effort, a non-profit he created (CORE). “She is CORE’s head of staff, and she’s currently establishing contract tracing in distant immigrant areas.” The couple have been romantically associated since 2016, despite the fact that they only married last year. In August, one of George’s friends told People that the two stars had an on-again, off-again relationship before marrying.

“They dated and then broke up, and Sean got her back,” an unnamed source told the site. “He recognized he’d made a mistake, and when he realized he was in danger of losing her, he worked tirelessly to reclaim her.” During the epidemic, George and Penn self-isolated together, which strengthened their friendship, according to the source. Both contributed to the fight against the epidemic by assisting in the establishment of testing centers in Los Angeles.

“They got back together during COVID and grew incredibly close,” the source claimed. “They got engaged a few months ago, early in quarantine.”

Penn’s third wife is George. From 1996 until 2010, he was married to Robin Wright, and from 1985 to 1989, he was married to Madonna. Penn was previously in a relationship with Charlize Theron, but the two broke up in June 2015.