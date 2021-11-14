Leigh Roose was a military hero, the first playboy footballer, and an Everton legend.

On Remembrance Sunday, we honor one of football’s most valiant figures.

Leigh Roose was a hero and a footballer.

Not the kind of superficial heroism that is lauded in today’s media when a footballer scores a goal, makes a last-ditch tackle, or a goalie dives valiantly at the feet of a centre-forward.

Leigh Roose, the former Everton goalkeeper, was a true hero.

He was reported “missing presumed dead” after experiencing the hell on earth that was Gallipoli, and he did, eventually, lose his life. He fought off German flamethrower attacks in the trenches at Pozieres in 1916 – an act for which he was awarded the Military Medal – he was reported “missing presumed dead” after experiencing the hell on earth that was Gallipoli, and he did, eventually, lose his life.