LEGO Reveals Ocarina of Time Final Battle Set

LEGO has officially lifted the curtain on a long-anticipated addition to its Nintendo lineup, confirming the release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle. The new set recreates the climactic confrontation from the Nintendo 64 classic and is scheduled to launch worldwide on March 1, 2026, with pre-orders already live.

The announcement, made on January 16, 2026, puts an end to months of leaks and speculation. LEGO confirmed that the previously circulated details were accurate, unveiling official images and a promotional trailer alongside full specifications. The set carries the build number 77093, includes 1,003 pieces, and will retail for $129.99 in the United States, £99.99 in the United Kingdom, and €119.99 in Europe.

Iconic showdown rebuilt in bricks

Rather than focusing on an expansive environment, The Final Battle centers on the dramatic endgame moment between Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganondorf. The scene is set amid the ruins of a crumbling tower outside a flaming Hyrule Castle, with a push-button mechanism that allows Ganondorf to rise from the debris during play or display.

Designed as a diorama-style build, the set blends interactive features with display appeal. Hidden inside the ruined structure are three recovery hearts, a nod to the game’s mechanics, while a transparent representation of Navi floats near the action. LEGO has positioned the set to appeal both to adult collectors and to younger builders revisiting one of the franchise’s most famous moments.

The minifigure selection is a key draw. Builders receive Link armed with the Master Sword and Hylian Shield, Zelda shown channeling her signature light-based power, and Ganondorf wearing a fabric cape and wielding dual swords. In addition, the set includes a large, brick-built Ganon in his boar-like beast form, which dominates the display with its size and detailing.

Part of a growing LEGO–Nintendo partnership

The Final Battle follows LEGO’s first Zelda-themed release, the Great Deku Tree set, which arrived in September 2024 with 2,500 pieces and a $299.99 price tag. While smaller and more affordable, the new set leans heavily into character-driven storytelling and interactive play, including accessories such as the Megaton Hammer, multiple recovery hearts, and two fabric capes.

Some fans have questioned the pricing when compared with non-licensed LEGO sets, but early reactions have been largely positive. Online commenters have praised the inclusion of a Ganondorf minifigure and the set’s balance between size and detail, with several describing it as an ideal shelf display.

The timing of the release adds extra significance. 2026 marks the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda series, and industry watchers expect additional announcements tied to the milestone. The LEGO launch also coincides with a broader wave of Nintendo-themed sets, including newly revealed Pokémon kits that have already seen strong demand.

Pre-orders for The Final Battle are currently open through LEGO’s official channels, and the set is widely expected to sell quickly. With its focus on one of gaming’s most recognizable finales, the build offers fans a chance to revisit the climax of Ocarina of Time—this time, one brick at a time.