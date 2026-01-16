LEGO Reveals Ocarina of Time Final Battle Diorama Set

LEGO has formally lifted the curtain on a new Nintendo collaboration that targets long-time gamers and collectors alike. On January 16, 2026, the company announced a brick-built recreation of the climactic finale from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, confirming months of online speculation and leaks.

The set, officially titled The Final Battle: Ocarina of Time and carrying set number 77093, contains 1,003 pieces and is priced at $129.99. Pre-orders are now open through LEGO’s official store and major retailers, with a full release scheduled for March 1, 2026.

Iconic showdown recreated in bricks

Designed as a display-focused diorama, the build depicts the game’s final confrontation inside Ganon’s collapsing castle from the 1998 Nintendo 64 classic. The scene centers on a flame- and rubble-filled arena, meant to evoke the tension of the game’s closing moments, with the Triforce positioned prominently at the heart of the model.

The set includes minifigures of Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganondorf, alongside a larger, brick-built version of Ganon, the beastly final form players face at the end of the story. Accessories reference key moments from the game and include the Master Sword, Hylian Shield, Megaton Hammer, recovery hearts, and Navi the Fairy, Link’s glowing companion.

According to early coverage, the Ganon figure is expected to feature articulated ball-and-socket joints, allowing builders to pose it in different stances. LEGO has not released full technical specifications, but the figure is already being highlighted by fans as one of the set’s standout elements.

Leaks, value debate, and broader Nintendo plans

The official reveal follows weeks of online rumors. Images and product details first surfaced on Reddit earlier this month after a teaser video released by LEGO in November 2025 hinted at a new Zelda-themed product for 2026. The leaked visuals, shared by user BrickTap, circulated widely before LEGO confirmed the set’s existence.

At $129.99, the price works out to roughly $0.13 per piece, a figure that some analysts note is slightly higher than the newly announced Pokémon LEGO set, though still in line with other licensed LEGO releases. Observers point to the number of unique minifigures and custom elements as likely contributors to the cost.

The Final Battle set also arrives after LEGO’s larger Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 build, released last year. That 2,500-piece set carried a $299.99 price tag and allowed builders to construct two versions of the iconic tree. By comparison, the new Ocarina of Time diorama offers a lower-cost entry point into LEGO’s Zelda lineup.

Notably, the set does not use LEGO’s recently announced SMART Brick technology, which currently appears only in select Star Wars releases. The Zelda product description makes no reference to electronic or interactive components, a choice that may appeal to traditional builders.

The launch underscores LEGO’s expanding partnership with Nintendo, which now spans franchises including Mario, Animal Crossing, and Pokémon. With pre-orders already live and demand expected to be strong, LEGO’s latest return to Hyrule positions the company to capitalize once again on nostalgia for one of gaming’s most celebrated titles.