LEGO Launches Detailed Golden Retriever Puppy Set for 2026

LEGO is set to captivate dog lovers and builders alike with the release of its new 2,102-piece Golden Retriever Puppy set, designed for adult fans and slated for release on February 1, 2026. The model, which stands at an impressive 11.5 inches (30 cm) tall, offers lifelike detailing and poseable features, making it a standout addition to the company’s growing lineup of animal-themed builds.

Priced at $139.99, the Golden Retriever Puppy set reflects LEGO’s recent focus on more sophisticated builds for adults. With intricate design elements and an internal Technic skeleton, the set allows for a wide range of poses, including an interactive “give paw” gesture. Fans can adjust the puppy’s head, ears, tail, and front paw, while the mouth opens to reveal tiny teeth and a removable tongue, adding to the model’s charm.

Realistic Design for Dog Lovers

One of the standout features of the Golden Retriever Puppy set is its dedication to realism. The tan-colored bricks and layered slopes mimic the texture of a real golden retriever’s fur, a challenge that LEGO’s design team took seriously. In addition to its poseable features, the model includes intricate details like a turquoise collar and yellow medallion with a bone symbol, enhancing its lifelike appeal. The underside of the paw is even equipped with brick-built “toe beans,” a small but delightful touch for dog enthusiasts.

The internal Technic framework provides the necessary structure for the puppy’s lifelike form, ensuring stability while allowing for adjustable poses. This innovative design approach also facilitates more dynamic, customizable displays, allowing builders to showcase their finished product in a variety of ways.

For those who enjoy digital assistance, the LEGO Builder app offers an interactive experience, complete with step-by-step instructions and progress tracking. As with other LEGO sets, the app allows builders to save their progress, rotate the model in 3D, and view their work from all angles.

The Golden Retriever Puppy is set to join LEGO’s growing collection of brick-built pets, positioned alongside previous sets like the 21349 Tuxedo Cat and the 43269 101 Dalmatians Puppy. However, this is the first time LEGO has tackled a realistic, breed-accurate dog model, marking a significant departure from the more cartoonish representations seen in past releases.

With the upcoming release, LEGO is tapping into a passionate community of adult fans who appreciate the blend of intricate design and creative expression. Available for pre-order on LEGO.com and at LEGO Stores worldwide, the Golden Retriever Puppy set is expected to be a hit among collectors and animal lovers alike.

International pricing for the set varies, with a cost of £129.99 in the UK, €139.99 in Europe, AU$229.99 in Australia, and CAD$179.99 in Canada. Whether displayed on a shelf or added to a collection of brick-built animals, this charming puppy promises to be a favorite for LEGO enthusiasts and dog lovers around the world.