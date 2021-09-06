Legendary golfers are lining up to compete in the 2022 PGA Senior Championship at Formby.

After successfully hosting the PGA Seniors Championship for the first time, stars of golf are lining up to return to Formby Golf Course next summer.

Despite the fact that Covid protocols were still in place, the gorgeous links course attracted nearly 10,000 spectators over four days.

When the famous event returns to the historic golf course in 2022, that amount is guaranteed to be surpassed.

“I absolutely loved the course and really hope we can come back,” said 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie.

“I haven’t played here in donkey’s years but it’s very, really good,” said Mark James, a former Ryder Cup captain. The condition is fantastic. This is one of the most impressive courses you’ll ever see.”

Paul Broadhurst, the winner in 2021, stated of the course, “It’s a wonderful golf course.” The weather was a genuine mixed bag. There was a wind delay, so I got soaked on Friday, but it was fine on Saturday, and we finished in the sun on Sunday.

“However, I enjoyed my time on the golf field. When I last played here, I remember some of the holes from the British Amateur in 1985. My son played here in the English Amateur a few years ago and remarked, “It’s a tough track, Dad, you’ve have to hit it straight,” but I drove it beautifully all week.” I didn’t have many bad drives and was able to complete the task in the end.

“Winning a title of this magnitude is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

With prominent neighbors such as Royal Birkdale and West Lancs only a few miles away, Formby is frequently neglected when major tournaments are held in the area.

The 2021 Seniors, on the other hand, were such a hit that it has already been scheduled for a return visit next summer.

By winning this summer, Broadhurst, 55, added his name to a long line of victors.

The Englishman closed with a three-under-par 69 to finish one stroke ahead of Thomas Levet of France and John Bickerton of England, who tied for second place on six under par.

On five under par, Australian David McKenzie tied for fourth with Lawrie.