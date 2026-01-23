Legally Blonde Prequel Series Elle Set for July Premiere and Early Season Renewal

Prime Video has announced the official release date for the highly anticipated prequel to the 2001 classic *Legally Blonde*. Titled *Elle*, the series will premiere on July 1, 2026, and has already secured a second season renewal before its debut.

The show will explore the life of Elle Woods during her high school years, long before she embarked on her journey to Harvard Law in the original *Legally Blonde*. Fans will get a glimpse of the experiences and relationships that shaped the iconic character portrayed by Reese Witherspoon, who will be returning as a producer through her company, Hello Sunshine, in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios.

New Cast and Familiar Faces

In the lead role, Lexi Minetree steps into the shoes of the young Elle Woods. The series will delve into Elle’s high school years, exploring her evolving identity before she becomes the determined law student. Joining Minetree are a host of talented actors, including June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott, who will portray Elle’s parents, Eva and Wyatt.

Alongside Minetree, *Elle* will feature Chandler Kinney from the *Zombies* franchise, along with Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, and Zac Looker in supporting roles. Some notable guest stars include James Van Der Beek, David Burtka, and Amy Pietz, adding star power to the series.

Reese Witherspoon expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “It’s a dream come true to share the story of how Elle became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with. Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career.”

The *Legally Blonde* franchise, which initially made waves with Witherspoon’s portrayal of Elle Woods, has seen immense cultural impact since its first release. With the prequel set to expand Elle’s backstory, the series is already generating excitement, not only for its engaging narrative but also for its impressive cast and the legacy of the original films.

*Elle* will be available to stream on Prime Video starting July 1, with a second season already confirmed to follow its debut.