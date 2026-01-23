Legal Battle Threatens to Disrupt Lord Of The Dance Tour, Court Hears

Upcoming performances of the iconic dance show Lord Of The Dance are facing a serious threat of collapse, a court in Belfast has been told. The production, which marks its 30th anniversary in 2026, could “fall apart” without the involvement of its creator, Michael Flatley, according to legal representatives for the choreographer. Flatley’s legal team argues that his “artistic direction” is crucial to the show’s success, and any absence of his input will lead to substantial financial losses.

Flatley Dispute Risks Economic Havoc

The legal dispute centers around a breach of contract claim filed by Switzer Consulting, which accuses Flatley of interfering with its operation of the tour. The firm asserts that it had an agreement to manage the shows, but Flatley’s involvement was central to the success of the performances. A court hearing on Friday revealed that Flatley’s barrister, John Coyle, warned of “grave danger” for the shows if the dancer is barred from participating in any capacity. The production is scheduled to perform at Dublin’s 3 Arena on February 5, 2026, and continue across Europe, including the UK, Germany, Croatia, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

Flatley’s legal team emphasized the financial damage that could ensue from excluding him. Coyle argued that the company is in sound financial standing, but the absence of Flatley’s artistic guidance would inevitably lead to losses. He added that the media coverage of the case has been damaging, with a particular newspaper article at risk of being considered “libellous” if not grounded in court documents.

The hearing also revealed that Flatley is currently outside the jurisdiction, but a formal affidavit from him is expected by next Wednesday. The case will resume in court on January 27, where further developments are expected. If a resolution is not reached soon, it could put the remainder of the tour in jeopardy.