Lee was stabbed to death in his home in St Helens in a ‘disgusting’ attack.

Merseyside residents have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of a man who was stabbed to death last night.

Merseyside Police said today that they received allegations of a man in his 30s being stabbed in a residence on North Road, St Helens, shortly before 11 p.m. on August 2.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a representative for the YMCA.

Lee Andrews, 33, of no permanent abode but from the St Helens area, has been identified as the victim by police. The victim’s family has been notified, and highly trained officers are assisting them.

Outside the YMCA building, a single bouquet of flowers was placed. A second cordon has been set up outside a block of apartments in Hall Street, about a mile away, in connection with the ongoing murder investigation, but no further details have been released.

A guy in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a North Road resident told The Washington Newsday that when he went home in the early hours of the morning, he discovered “police everywhere.”

On social media, readers of Washington Newsday have paid respect to Lee Andrews and given their heartfelt sympathies to his family.

“Rip soar high,” exclaimed John Peter Chocka Newby.

“R.i.p xxx,” Joanne Marie remarked.

“R. I. P is really sad,” Joseph Wright said. All you hear these days is a lot of stabbings.”

“Absolutely disgusting the way this world has gone so terribly sad thoughts and prayers with the family,” Staci Westerside wrote.

“It’s just sad,” Lesley Welsh said.

“I love you so much bro,” Nicole Louise added.

“Rip Lee, thinking of his family at this time,” someone else said.

“It’s very sad,” one individual added. Sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

“We can confirm that an incident occurred last night that resulted in the tragic injury of an individual,” a YMCA St Helens representative stated. We are unable to say further at this time due to the nature of the incident and the ongoing police investigation.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the person who has regrettably lost their life, as well as their family.”

“The summary comes to an end.”