Lee Riley’s personal update on Gogglebox is a success with viewers.

Lee Riley, the star of Gogglebox, has surprised his followers with a new personal statement.

The TV star has returned to our screens for the latest series of the famous Channel 4 show, which aired last month, alongside long-time buddy Jenny Newby.

The 53-year-old spent his summer in Cyprus with his lover, Steve Mail, in preparation for Season 18.

When Lee returned to Hull to record fresh episodes of Gogglebox, he had to bid an emotional farewell to Steve, who lives on the Mediterranean island.

Lee, on the other hand, has delighted his admirers by revealing that he is celebrating Steve’s birthday today on Instagram.

Lee shared a photo of the happy pair soaking up the sun on Instagram, which he shares with his co-star.

The shot was captioned by him as follows: “Steve, I wish you a very happy birthday. Let us now celebrate in the Cypriot fashion.” As the post received thousands of likes, ecstatic fans crowded the comments section to wish Steve a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, Steve,” co-star Ellie Warner said.

“Happy Birthday Steve,” Marc said. “We’re currently in Cyprus, enjoying up the sun.”

“Happy birthday, Steve,” Louise said. “I hope you have a lovely time in Cyprus.”

“Aw, we share a birthday!” Jasmine added.

Thanks to his commentary on some of the nation’s most popular TV shows with Jenny from their caravan in Hull, Lee has established himself as a definite Gogglebox fan favorite.