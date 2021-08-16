Lee Martyn, a shooting victim in Plymouth, was described as a “true Blue” who supported Everton FC.

A father slain in the Plymouth killings with his little daughter is being remembered as a “true Blue” who adored everything Everton FC.

Lee Martyn, 43, and his three-year-old daughter Sophie were strolling when they came across Jake Davison, 22, who was equipped with a pump-action shotgun.

When Davison shot Lee and Sophie, he had previously killed his mother, Maxine Davison, and then gone on to kill Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66.

During the rampage, he also shot another guy and a lady, both of whom survived, before turning the pistol on himself and killing himself.

In a touching tribute published on social media, Lee’s cousin, Plymouth Live writer Jess Morcom, described him as a man with the “kindest heart.”

“He had the nicest heart, would do anything for anyone, and you only had to look at him to see how much he loved his family,” she said.

“I was always so happy to be able to say you were my cousin; without you, the world will be a lot darker place.”

Sophie was also hailed as a “beautiful, hilarious, and bright child,” according to Jess, who added, “I shall miss your cheekiness and dancing the most.”

Friends of Lee’s have mentioned his fondness of Everton FC in the days since the tragedy.

According to The Washington Newsday, the club has made touch with his family and friends and plans to offer a tribute at a later date.

“Here at The Anchorage, Lee and Sophie were very close to us, and we will all miss them dearly.

“We all know how much Lee loved Everton, therefore all of the employees will be wearing blue today as a gesture of respect.”

“Please remember Lee Martyn and his daughter who were sadly slain in the Plymouth incident, a genuine Blue,” Glyn Fletcher wrote on Twitter.

