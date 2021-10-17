Lee Mack was the holder of two Guinness World Records that had nothing to do with comedy.

Lee Mack is a popular comedian and actor who has recently appeared on Taskmaster and in the film Murder, They Hope.

The showman from Southport, whose true name is Lee Gordon McKillop, initially emerged on our screens in the early 2000s and has since grown in popularity.

Dad-of-three According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lee’s net worth is estimated to be over $18 million (£15.8 million).

Nobody believes Lee Mack and his wife met before he became famous because she is so stunning.

While most of us have seen Lee on TV, few people are aware that he once held two Guinness World Records.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Lee is a darts fan who plays with comic Tim Vine on a daily basis.

The now 52-year-old holds two Guinness World Records, one for the most darts number twos in one minute and the other for the most darts number twos in a minute.

That record held until Ricky Evans broke it on November 19, 2020, with a total of 25.

He also set a new record for the most darts in the inner and outer bullseyes in one minute.

Professional darts player James Wade broke the record on September 23, 2016.

Lee Mack’s next job will be co-hosting a new survival show on BBC One with Holly Willoughby.

Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival will be presented by the duo, which puts celebrities through their paces by putting them through ‘death defying’ trials.

The six-part documentary will follow a group of soul-searching celebrities as they embark on a “epic self-improvement quest.”

In 2022, Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival will be released.

In addition to the main series on BBC One, a sister show on BBC Three would “delve further” into the issues that the celebrities encounter.