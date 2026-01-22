Lee Chang-dong’s ‘Possible Love’ Set for Fall 2026 Release

After nearly eight years since his last film, “Burning,” captivated audiences at Cannes in 2018, South Korean director Lee Chang-dong is preparing his return to cinema with “Possible Love.” The film, starring Jeon Do-yeon, Seol Kyung-gu, and Jo In-sung, is currently in post-production, with Netflix backing the project after initial funding challenges. The film will hit screens in the fourth quarter of 2026, and is expected to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

“Possible Love” explores the intersecting lives of two couples, whose vastly different routines lead to unexpected disruptions. While plot details remain scarce, this premise promises to deliver the director’s signature exploration of human emotions and relationships. With Netflix’s involvement, the film sidesteps potential financial obstacles, having secured backing after producers withdrew from the project and private funding proved elusive. Netflix’s support ensures the completion of this highly anticipated film, despite challenges along the way.

Netflix and Cannes at Odds Over Release Window

The collaboration with Netflix, however, highlights the ongoing friction between the streaming giant and the Cannes Film Festival. Since 2018, Cannes has refused to allow films without a French theatrical release to compete for the Palme d’Or, a policy that has led Netflix to pull its films from competition. Instead, the company has opted for premieres at other prestigious festivals like Venice and TIFF, with “Possible Love” likely following the same path. This ongoing rift underlines the stark contrast between the traditional film industry and the rise of streaming services, particularly when it comes to theatrical exclusivity.

Despite these challenges, Lee’s body of work, including films like “Poetry,” “Secret Sunshine,” and “Peppermint Candy,” has earned critical acclaim, positioning “Possible Love” as one of the most anticipated international releases of 2026. With Netflix’s involvement and a world premiere likely at Venice, the film promises to be a significant event in global cinema.