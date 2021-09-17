Leaks and Spoilers in Chapter 306 of ‘Black Clover’: Zenon’s Background Reveals His Difficult Past

Yuno is about to attack Zenon, but “Black Clover” Chapter 306 is expected to shed more light on Zenon’s past and his friendship with Allen before that happens.

TotalShutdown, a Reddit member, has posted spoilers for Chapter 306 of “Black Clover.” The chapter picks off where the last one left off. Yuno draws his bow and aims at Zenon.

The scene shifts to Zenon’s origins. Zenon was bullied by the magic defense’s son, it is revealed. Furthermore, Zenon’s bone magic frightened others.

However, a young boy named Allen stood up for Zenon and rescued him from the bullies. In the meantime, the Spade Kingdom was engulfed in civil strife and on the verge of being invaded by the Diamond Kingdom.

Young Vanica and Dante are also featured in Chapter 306 of “Black Clover.” Dante’s older brother will most likely be revealed in the next chapter.

Returning to Zenon, he and Allen attended the magic defense academy and were well-known as powerful mages. Zenon and Allen were afterwards tasked with investigating a dungeon. They didn’t realize there was a powerful devil within, and Zenon impaled both the devil and Allen.

Allen, unfortunately, died as a result of the dungeon event. Zenon afterwards agreed to become a devil host for a powerful devil named Beelzebub.

Yuno had asked Langris to buy him three minutes as he prepared to fight Zenon in the previous manga chapter.

Langris was aware that Yuno’s spell may defeat Zenon, but Yuno wanted to conserve his mana before attacking. Langris reasoned that he ought to protect his colleague at any costs.

He knew he couldn’t buy three minutes, but he couldn’t give up since Yuno was his last hope against this frightening foe.

Meanwhile, Yuno informed Langris that he was the Clover Kingdom’s strongest Spatial Mage. Zenon assured them that he was well-versed in their strategies and maneuvers.

During the chapter, Zenon attacked, but Yuno was protected by Langris. Yuno was about to fire the Spirit of Euros at the end of the chapter.

Fans may read Chapter 306 of “Black Clover” online at Viz and Manga Plus. The chapter’s digital edition will be available on all platforms on Friday.