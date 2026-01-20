Léa Seydoux Joins A24’s ‘The Masque of the Red Death’ with Mikey Madison

French actress Léa Seydoux has been cast in the upcoming A24 dark comedy, “The Masque of the Red Death,” directed by Charlie Polinger. While her role remains under wraps, Seydoux’s involvement adds an intriguing layer to the already star-studded project, which also features Mikey Madison in a lead role.

Seydoux, 40, has built a distinguished career, breaking out with her Palme d’Or-winning performance in “Blue is the Warmest Color.” She has continued to collaborate with high-profile directors such as David Cronenberg, Wes Anderson, and Denis Villeneuve. This year, she is also set to appear in films like “The Thing That Hurts” from Arnaud Depleschin and “Gentle Monster” by Marie Kreutzer. She also wrapped up “Alpha Gang” with The Zellner Brothers and “The Unknown” directed by Arthur Harari.

Polinger’s Ambitious Follow-Up to ‘The Plague’

Polinger, known for his Cannes-debut film “The Plague,” is stepping into bold new territory with this reimagining of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic tale. The film is described as a high-energy, dark comedy centered around a medieval plague and set primarily within the confines of a castle. The project is currently in pre-production in Budapest, with filming set to begin in February 2026. Polinger teased the film’s distinct genre shift, noting that while the narrative shares themes with “The Plague,” it leans into comedy rather than drama.

The story follows Madison as she plays twin sisters, divided by class, in a decaying aristocracy. The plot unfolds within the opulent and chaotic world of a hedonistic prince’s castle, where elements of revenge and opium-laced orgies spiral into dramatic consequences. While the film is set in medieval times, Polinger promises a highly original approach to the classic tale.

Madison, who won widespread acclaim for her role in “Anora,” has been selective about her projects since her breakthrough. She recently completed work on Aaron Sorkin’s “The Social Reckoning” and remains one of the most sought-after young stars in Hollywood. “The Masque of the Red Death” is set to be one of her major post-Oscar vehicles.

Fans can expect more details about the film as it progresses through production, with its release planned for later in 2026. In the meantime, Polinger’s previous work, “The Plague,” will expand to more theaters, including select locations in New York and Los Angeles starting this Friday.