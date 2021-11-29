Law Roach’s 3-year-old nephew dies after falling from a Chicago building’s 17th floor window.

Law Roach, a well-known celebrity stylist, is mourning the death of his 3-year-old nephew, who died after falling out of a window on the 17th floor of a Chicago residential building. On Saturday, Law acknowledged the tragedy in a series of Instagram Stories posts.

At 10.40 p.m. local time Wednesday, the window screen was pulled inward, and the victim, Lamar Roach Jr., was discovered “unresponsive on the pavement outside the building.” Lamar was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital right away, but he was later pronounced dead, according to Chicago Police.

The youngster received multiple blunt force injuries, according to a public information officer with the Cook County Bureau of Administration. The incident is being investigated by police, and no arrests have been made since the tragedy. There are also no prospective suspects, according to authorities.

Law, who frequently collaborates with A-listers such as Zendaya, Kerry Washington, and Anya Taylor-Joy, shared the terrible news on Instagram on Saturday.

He commented, “Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes.” “This is the most difficult situation I’ve ever encountered. No one should be forced to bury a three-year-old child.” In a separate Instagram Story, the “Legendary” judge published an article about the incident. “I keep reading it over and over in the hopes of not seeing his name. Oh, my God! “he penned “I love you all especially my Tribe,” he wrote on Instagram, thanking his Instagram followers for sharing his grief. After Zendaya was crowned Fashion Icon at the 2021 CFDA Awards two weeks ago, Law made headlines. In an interview with Elle Magazine at the time, Law revealed that he was on a high as the actress’ longtime stylist and image creator.

He answered, “I suppose it’ll sink in within a day or two.” He also explained why he chose a special Vera Wang design in a red-hot shade and how he chose a look that was suited for Zendaya.

“My entire philosophy on clothing is that it must make me feel something. There has to be an emotion, and I believe that’s what that gaze was able to express to both of us “He went on to say.