Lauryn Shannon says she’s found her ‘person’ in Josh Efird, her husband.

With a passionate message on social media, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is letting the world know how much she adores her husband Josh Efird.

The 21-year-old “Mama June: From Not to Hot” star took to Instagram on Saturday to post a series of images she shot at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, with her 25-year-old husband and their two children, Ella Grace, 3, and Bentley Jameson, 2 months.

The family of four joyfully posed for the camera in the photos, with Ella donning some fun face painting. The husband and wife enjoy a beautiful kiss in front of the Ferris wheel in one snap. Pumpkin wrote in the caption that she’d “absolutely found my person.” Pumpkin’s article moved many, and they responded with supportive thoughts for the pair in the comments area.

“You’ve gone a long way, you people.” It’s fantastic. I am extremely proud of both of you. Babies are very adorable. “May God bless you,” one person wrote.

Another person remarked, “Nice family pics and great family.”

“I’m overjoyed that you two have found each other! You’ve come such a long way, Pumkin [sic]! I’m proud of you for overcoming the generational curse,” a third person remarked, referring to Pumpkin’s mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, 42, and her unsuccessful relationships.

Since the birth of her son Bentley in July, the mother of two has been sharing photos of her family on Instagram. She welcomed October earlier this month by sharing images she shot with Josh and their children.

The four of them grinned for the camera in the photos she uploaded, wearing the same Halloween-themed Buc-T-shirt ee’s for the session. She captioned the photo, “Happy October.”

While many were happy to see Pumpkin’s update, some were perplexed as to why her younger sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was not included in the images, despite the fact that the adolescent has been living with them since Mama June abandoned her girls in 2019.

Because Pumpkin has yet to reply to questions concerning Alana, a few fans speculated that Alana may have taken the images because Pumpkin was carrying Bentley and Josh was carrying Ella in the photos.