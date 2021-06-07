Lauryn Hill Had a Screen Test for a Part in ‘Clueless’

Stacey Dash is best recognized for her portrayal of Dionne Davenport in the 1995 comedy Clueless. However, singer Lauryn Hill read for the position before Dash was cast alongside her on-screen BFF Alicia Silverstone.

Dionne was rumored to be played by Lauryn Hill.

Cher’s character was almost pre-cast from the beginning. Silverstone was initially seen in many Aerosmith music videos by writer and filmmaker Amy Hecklering.

Heckerling previously told The Telegraph, as cited by E! News, that he spotted her in the first one and videotaped it so that when he gave in the screenplay, he could show them the lady he liked. “[She] kept telling me I needed to see this girl because she was in The Crush,” I said. Heckerling remembered Alicia Silverstone’s name. “But, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, but, We were, in the end, talking about the same person.”

Silverstone’s Beverly Hills pals, on the other hand, were more difficult to cast. Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner were considered for the role of Cher’s stepbrother turned love interest Josh. Lauryn Hill read for the part of Cher’s bestie, Dionne, before Stacey Dash.

Dionne’s boyfriend Murray was considered for Terrence Howard, and Cher’s supercrush Travis was considered for Seth Green and Owen Wilson. Sarah Michelle Gellar of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was offered the role of fashion victim Amber, but it was later filled by another actress.

Two years ago, the singer starred in a successful film.

Hill did not get the part of Dionne, but she did star in another cult favorite two years before Clueless. Hill made her feature film debut in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit in 1993. The film follows Dolores, played by Goldberg, as she reprises her role as a fictional… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.