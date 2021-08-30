Lauryn and Jessica Thompson, Alana Thompson’s sisters, wish the ‘Honey Boo Boo’ star a happy 16th birthday.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson celebrated her 16th birthday this week, and her sisters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon-Efird and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon were there to greet her.

On Saturday, the former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star celebrated her birthday. Mom sisters chose to pay tribute to her on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

Pumpkin, 21, has been Alana’s guardian since their mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, 42, left the family in 2019. She uploaded a series of images of herself and her younger sister over the years. A photo of the sisters beaming wide smiles while their divisive matriarch stands between them was included in the article.

“Are you 16 already? What happened to the time? In the blink of an eye, you’ve grown up on me. I’ve had the privilege of raising you for the past three years, and I’ve witnessed both the highs and lows,” Lauryn said in the caption.

The mother of two then lauded her younger sister, describing her as “smart beyond her years.” She also mentioned how hard it is to imagine Alana will be graduating from high school next year.

Lauryn pledged that she would always be there for her sister. Pumpkin, who has a 3-year-old daughter Ella Grace and a newborn boy Bentley Jameson with her 25-year-old husband Josh Efird, praised Alana for being “the finest aunt my kids could wish for (even though you spoil them rotten)” in her birthday letter.

Jessica, 24, also wished Alana a happy birthday on Instagram. She shared some fresh photos of her younger sibling and a heartfelt note for her.

“WISHING YOU A HAPPY 16TH BIRTHDAY. Alana, I can’t believe you’re already sixteen years old. Where has the time gone? I’m confident that you’ll do great things in life and that you’ll make us all proud. “Love ya,” she said in the description of her Instagram image.

Alana sat down for an interview with Teen Vogue and took a photoshoot for the magazine’s latest cover story, which was released Wednesday, just days before her 16th birthday.

Alana slammed body shamers in the interview, claiming she’ll never understand how individuals can casually comment on other people’s weight and shape simply because they don’t meet their own subjective standards.

Alana also cleared the air on her image, claiming she’s far removed from the “boisterous little kid” seen in “Toddlers & Tiaras” and that she’s no longer clinging on. Brief News from Washington Newsday.