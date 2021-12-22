Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving aren’t in ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ according to Keanu Reeves.

Former co-stars Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, who have played key roles in the “Matrix” franchise since 1999, have been absent, according to Keanu Reeves. Morpheus was played by Fishburne, and Agent Smith was played by Weaving.

Reeves noted that it was director Lana Wachowski’s artistic decision to keep both characters out of “The Matrix Resurrections,” which was just released.

The 57-year-old actor stated that he misses working with them and that he continues to adore them.

“It was just creatively where she wanted to go with the production and the tale,” Reeves told UNILAD on Tuesday. “We adore Hugo and Lawrence, and we were constantly thinking about them.” “It’s impossible not to think about them,” Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Trinity, Reeves’ love interest in the film, said of Fishburne and Weaving’s absence in the same interview. Despite the fact that the performers would not appear in the film, she explained that they are “so much a part of it,” given their characters’ importance in the franchise.

“I adore both of them,” she continued, “and they’re both incredibly accomplished and wonderful people.” “However, there has been an evolution in Lana’s tale, and we’re here to serve that, you know?” Fishburne, 60, and Weaving, 61, already stated that they will not return for the fourth chapter of “The Matrix” trilogy.

“It’s fine with me that I haven’t been asked to join them. I’m hoping it will be fantastic, that it will satisfy audiences, and that people will enjoy it “In August of last year, Fishburne told ET.

Weaving, on the other hand, said that he was approached to reprise his role, but that he declined owing to scheduling conflicts between “Matrix” and his role in “The Visit.”

“I assumed [I] could do both, and it took me eight weeks to figure out that the dates were compatible. I contacted Lana Wachowski, but she ultimately decided that the dates would not work out “In January 2020, he informed Time Out London. “They’re continuing on without me.” “The Matrix Resurrections” is now available in theaters and on HBO Max, a streaming service. Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Daniel Bernhardt also star in the film.