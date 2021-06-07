Lauren Zima’s wealth pales in comparison to Chris Harrison’s.

Lauren Zima and Chris Harrison have a lot of love from Bachelor Nation, despite the fact that they aren’t exactly a “Bachelor pair.” The Bachelor franchise’s long-running host and the host of Entertainment Tonight have been dating for almost two years. Fans, just like the real-life couples in the franchise, are continually urging them to marry. The couple has a lot in common, as they both make a living from being on television. Despite the fact that they are both wealthy, Harrison’s net worth is far greater than Zima’s.

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima met through a mutual friend.

Despite the fact that Zima and Harrison have been dating since 2019, their relationship dates back further. The couple had a lot of run-ins with one other because Zima was generally the go-to host for interviewing people from The Bachelor franchise. Their connection had always been professional, according to Zima. She decided to shoot her shot and slid into Harrison’s DMs after she sensed a shift in the mood one day.

#TheBachelor @chrisbharrison #ittime pic.twitter.com/9fWbP1VhBJ Chris Harrison, where was your copy editor?

January 26, 2021 — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima)

For the Last Time, Colton Underwood Addresses Cassie Randolph

When asked how she and Harrison met on The Viall Files, Zima said, “Oh, I DM’d him.” “I’ll admit, I DM’d after getting a vibe.” She went on to describe the energy shift. “It was just that he gave me a different sense. It was quite obvious. He said something about picking up his kids or something like that. I believe he mentioned being single at some point. Then I muttered something along the lines of, ‘I’m single now,’ and he answered, ‘Oh.’ However, I stated it in a more eloquent manner. God, I’m not sure. It was somehow communicated… He walked through the door that I had opened.”

What is the host’s net worth compared to the host of ‘The Bachelor’?

Fans of The Bachelor have been following them since they started dating… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.