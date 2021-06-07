Lauren Graham and Peter Krause played siblings on ‘Parenthood,’ but they actually dated in real life.

With the heartbreaking and often hysterical stories of the Braverman family, NBC’s Parenthood seemed to take the country by storm.

In 2010, the television series based on the 1989 film starring Steve Martin premiered. Parenthood was set in Berkeley, California, and followed the lives of a close-knit group of siblings and their families as they grew up. The four main characters of the clan were Adam, Sarah, Crosby, and Julia. The NBC drama included many great actors, including Dax Shepard and Mae Whitman. Parenthood has amassed a sizable fan base over the years, and some of them may be surprised to learn that, despite playing siblings on the program, Lauren Graham and Peter Krause are actually dating in real life.

Lauren Graham’s character on the television show “Parenthood”

The majority of Graham’s fans recognize her as Lorelai Gilmore from the smash sitcom Gilmore Girls. Sarah Braverman was eerily similar to the eccentric single mother who resided in Stars Hollow. Graham’s character on Parenthood was recognized for her witty sense of humour and her disastrous dating life. Graham’s plots frequently focused on her two children, Amber and Drew. Sarah had a close relationship with all of her family members, although it appeared that she was closest to her brother, Adam, in the series.

On the show, Peter Krause plays a character named Peter Krause.

We’ve never seen a GIF with more “Adam being Adam” than this. pic.twitter.com/VilvepZPEaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

August 12, 2020 — Parenthood (@parenthood)

Krause portrayed Adam Braverman on the TV show Parenthood. Krause’s fans and following got to see him on shows like Cybill and Six Feet Under before Parenthood. Krause’s character on the NBC drama was a huge hit with the audience.

Monica Potter, who played his fake wife, was a stunning actress who had three children with him. Adam would often take on a lot of responsibilities as the oldest sibling in the family. This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.