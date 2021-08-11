Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk of the ‘Bachelor’ reveal why they no longer sleep together.

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. of “The Bachelor” haven’t slept together in over a month. In a new YouTube video, the couple discussed how they’ve had to adjust their sleeping arrangements following the birth of their twins in June.

Burnham and Luyendyk stated they decided to change their sleeping habits in order to provide the best possible care for their three children. Alessi, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, joins their twin daughters, Senna and Lux.

Luyendyk stated they haven’t gotten much sleep since the twins were born.

“There are certain nights when it’s utter chaos,” Luyendyk explained. “One gets up around 10 a.m., while the other gets up at 2 a.m. Before you know it, you’ve been awake for the entire night and haven’t slept.”

When one of them spends the night in the nursery, the other can sleep in a different room, according to the former “Bachelor” star. “We just turn on and off to give each other a good night’s sleep.” The individual who has gotten a good night’s sleep then takes care of Alessi first thing in the morning,” he continued.

Despite the difficulties, Luyendyk and his wife say their new sleeping arrangement is working out well for them.

Lauren picks up the burden if I’m experiencing a mental breakdown. If she has a nervous breakdown, I pull myself together and pick up the burden. That, I believe, is what makes us wonderful parents. We can tell when one of us needs to do a little more heavy lifting in terms of parenting,” he said.

The former ABC celebrities also claimed that, despite their current concentration on parenting their children, they make every effort to maintain their marriage’s romance. They always make time for each other, according to Burnham, by going out on dates without their children.

“It’s good to just have alone time as a couple, even if you’re only talking about your kids on a date, which you should avoid,” she said.