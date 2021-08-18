Laura Prepon Discusses Her Departure From Scientology: “It’s No Longer A Part Of My Life”

Laura Prepon has disclosed that she left the Church of Scientology five years ago and has subsequently made a number of life adjustments.

In an interview with People, the star of “Orange Is the New Black” discussed how motherhood has been a “game-changer” for her. During the conversation, her faith was also brought up.

Prepon told the magazine, “I’m no longer practicing Scientology.” “Ever since I was a child, I’ve been a very open-minded person. I was reared as both a Catholic and a Jew. I’ve prayed and pondered in churches and temples. I’ve done some research on Chinese meridian theory. I haven’t practiced Scientology in nearly five years, and it isn’t a part of my life anymore.”

The 41-year-old actress went on to say that she is currently practicing meditation with her husband, actor Ben Foster.

“We meditate on a daily basis, and I enjoy it because it allows me to hear my own voice and is something we can do together.”

Prepon, who gave birth to her first daughter in 2017 and her second son in 2020, said that becoming a mother has inspired her to make adjustments in her life.

“If parenting has taught me anything so far, it’s that something might work for a while and then you have to move on and evolve,” Prepon said.

She added, “As a new parent, I was tormented with worry that I had never experienced before.” “My friends who were mothers of older children told me, ‘Laura, this is only a phase, you’ll grow out of it, and then it’ll be different.’ And it’s carried over into other aspects of my life. We’re all changing. That’s something I’ve noticed a lot with my kids.”

Prepon shared two images of herself and her children on Instagram on Tuesday. The mother of two was seen spending quality time with her family in the photos.

“Every year in August, I prefer to take a couple of weeks off to spend some quality time with my family,” she wrote in the post. There will be no video this week or next; we hope you’re having a wonderful conclusion to your summer as well!”

Prepon is also renowned for playing Charlotte Dylan in the 2017 film “The Hero” and Cathy in the 2016 film “The Girl on the Train,” in addition to her role as Alex Vause on “Orange Is the New Black,” which aired from 2013 to 2019.