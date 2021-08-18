Laura Osnes Explains Why She Isn’t Vaccinated: “Individuals Have The Right”

On Tuesday, Broadway performer Laura Osnes clarified on Instagram that she was not dismissed from the production “Crazy For You” for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but rather that she quit the theater. She also explained why she refused to have the COVID-19 immunization.

“Because the topic of vaccines divides people so deeply, let me explain the specifics of my present vaccination status,” Osnes said. “First and foremost, all Americans have a legal right to medical privacy.”

She explained, “Mine has now been disseminated with an attitude of humiliation and demonization.” “Secondly, I believe that individuals have the right to conduct their own research, speak with a physician, and reach their own conclusions before deciding whether or not to receive any injection.”

After hearing that he had been sacked from the show, Osnes writes, “I took the weekend to gather my thoughts.” “According to the headline, I was fired for refusing to be vaccinated.” She went on to say that “clarifying what exactly happened” is “essential to me.”

In early May, the 35-year-old actress “accepted an invitation to sing in a one-night benefit performance at East Hampton’s Guild Hall,” but she was later notified that safety regulations had changed and she now needed “evidence of vaccination to participate.”

She said, “I was upset, but I responded that I would have to withdraw because I had not yet had the vaccine.” “It’s also worth noting that before I withdrew, none of my colleagues performers ever”pressed me on the issue.”

It was also a “drama-free” and “discrete changeover,” according to the “One Royal Holiday” star.

Page Six said that “performers have the choice of providing proof of complete immunization OR a recent negative Covid test result,” which the actress slammed.

“This possibility of a negative test was never offered to me. In a heartbeat, I would have tested – something I have been doing for months and will continue to do in order to maintain working safely,” she added.

On Aug. 29, the actress was scheduled to appear in a one-night production of “Crazy For You” at the Guild Hall in East Hampton.

“Bandstand,” “South Pacific,” and “Bonnie and Clyde” are among the Broadway musicals in which Osnes has appeared.