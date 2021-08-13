Laura Osnes, a Broadway actress, was fired from her Hamptons show after refusing to get vaccinated, according to reports.

According to a source, Laura Osnes lost one of her jobs after refusing to get vaccinated.

On Aug. 29, the 35-year-old Broadway star was scheduled to perform in the Guild Hall in East Hampton in a one-night production of “Crazy For You.” She was fired, though, after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Page Six.

The theater told the outlet that all of its employees and performers must be vaccinated or have negative COVID-19 test results.

When Page Six reached out to the theater’s artistic director, Josh Gladstone, for comment, he said, “We have a criteria today along the lines of what Actors’ Equity and Broadway demand for performances.” “So, yes, we’re extremely enthusiastic about the cast, and we’re thrilled Susan [Stroman] has put together such a lovely evening. We regret not having Laura on this, and we hope to work with her again in the future. We are concerned about the safety of our employees and audience members.”

“The policy of Guild Hall is that performers have the choice of providing proof of complete immunization or a recent negative COVID test result,” a Guild Hall representative later confirmed. Osnes is no longer a part of the production, according to the rep, who declined to comment on her departure.

Tony Yazbeck, her co-star, advised her to be vaccinated because “he has two tiny kids at home,” according to sources. The two-time Tony nominee, on the other hand, claims she hasn’t been vaccinated and has no intentions to get one since she doesn’t trust vaccines.

Osnes and Yazbeck’s representatives did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The “Crazy For You” event is part of the “Stroman Presents!” weekend program. On August 27, the show will feature a talk with “The Producers” performers Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane, as well as a sneak peek at the musical “Little Dancer,” starring Terrence Mann, on August 28.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the celebrities who backs vaccination campaigns. Last week, she stated that she was cutting links with those who refused to get vaccinated or refused to reveal their immunization status. Her action drew some criticism from the internet, with one user wondering why she was worried by the unvaccinated individuals around her since she was already vaccinated.

