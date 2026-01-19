Latvian Basketball Drama ‘Escape Net’ Added to Begin Again’s EFM Slate

Madrid-based Begin Again Films has acquired the international distribution rights for the critically acclaimed Latvian drama Escape Net, directed by Dzintars Dreibergs. The film, which continues its successful theatrical run, has already attracted over 130,000 admissions at the local box office, cementing its position as one of the strongest releases in Latvia in recent years.

Basketball, Politics, and Personal Struggles

Escape Net draws inspiration from real events, focusing on the rise of TTT Riga, a legendary women’s basketball club that dominated European basketball during the Soviet era. Set against the backdrop of Stalinist Latvia, the story follows a young woman who sees basketball as her only chance to escape the USSR and reunite with her refugee brother. The narrative skillfully blends elements of sports drama with political and personal stakes, capturing the tension of a divided world.

The film is produced by Dreibergs’ Riga-based production company, Kultfilma, and stars Agnese Budovska, Arturs Skrastins, and Artur Smolyaninov. Gloria Bretones, co-CEO of Begin Again Films, expressed her confidence in the film’s international appeal, noting that its emotional depth and universal themes will resonate with audiences worldwide.

Begin Again will introduce Escape Net to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin, where the film is expected to draw significant interest from international distributors.

The acquisition of Escape Net is part of Begin Again’s diverse slate for EFM, which also includes La Carn, a contemporary thriller by Spanish director Joan Porcel, and Luiza, a Brazilian coming-of-age drama exploring family dynamics and mental health.

Escape Net follows the success of Dreibergs’ 2019 film Blizzard of Souls, Latvia’s most-watched film in over three decades, which was also shortlisted for an Academy Award for best original score.