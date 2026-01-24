Late-Night Graham Norton Show Delights With Star Guests

Despite a late start, fans of The Graham Norton Show were treated to a stellar lineup of guests on January 23, 2026, as the talk show overcame its shift to an 11:15pm slot. The BBC One program, which was delayed due to an extended airing of The Traitors, still kept viewers engaged with a star-studded panel and entertaining moments that made the wait worthwhile.

Star-Packed Sofa and Memorable Stories

The delayed broadcast did not stop The Graham Norton Show from delivering its usual charm, featuring TV icons Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, actress Claire Foy, Stranger Things star Joe Keery, and a live performance from Tinie Tempah. Each brought unique stories and laughs to the famous red sofa.

Ant and Dec, known for their decades-long partnership, discussed their latest project, the Hanging Out with Ant