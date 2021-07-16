Late-night drag supper with cheesy tunes and cocktails is being held at a Liverpool restaurant.

With show-stopping tunes, lipsync assassins, and lots of prosecco, a Liverpool restaurant is offering the ultimate drag dinner.

On July 23, from 7.45pm-11pm, Yard & Coop, located on Hanover Street in the city center, will host the second event of its sort.

Violet Period Pain and Minnie Cooper, resident queens, will put on a drag act for guests.

“We mix chicken with chicks for a night of live singing and comic lip syncs, it’s lots of costume changes and flat flips – I can’t do a back flip so I just lie on the floor – and sing along anthems,” performer Minnie Cooper told 2Chill.

Attendees can select between their delicious buttermilk fried chicken or their famed halloumi meal.

Vegan choices are also available, as well as cider, prosecco, wine, and spirits to drink it all down. There’s also a large cocktail menu to choose from.

The event may be booked here for £25 per person, which includes admittance, a main dinner, and a drink.

Those who are unable to attend this performance should keep an eye on Yard & Coop’s Facebook page for any future dates that may be advertised.

Mamma Mia, The Greatest Showman, and Disney’s Cinderella are just a few of the themed brunches available at the restaurant.