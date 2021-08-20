Late Gianni Versace allegedly owed Fabio Lanzoni $1 million for a fragrance campaign, according to Lanzoni.

Fabio Lanzoni has spoken out about his relationship with the late Gianni Versace, stating that he was never paid the $1 million owed to him under his contract.

The 62-year-old actor, who starred as the face of Versace’s Mediterraneum fragrance in the 1990s, recalled how successful the Versace campaign was at the time.

He told People on Thursday, “It was the biggest contract a model — not just a male model, a model — ever got.” “As a result, I got a greater contract than Cindy Crawford and the other female models.”

“It was a multi-multi-million dollar deal, plus 6% growth, of sell,” he recalled. When I began advertising, it quickly became one of the top colognes available. I was conducting appearances, and 15,000, 18,000, and 20,000 people showed up outside of Saks Fifth Avenue.”

The “Sharknado” star alleged that he was not paid in full.

“You know, Versace wasn’t exactly a trustworthy man, God bless his soul, but the truth is the truth. The actor said, “He wasn’t a very honest person.”

The actor also discussed his modeling history and how he became a fitness fanatic throughout the interview. He said, “I saw my best friend overdose on heroin.” “I discovered him in the bathroom dead.”

He was only 16 at the time, and the experience was so upsetting to him that he avoided drugs and alcohol for the rest of his life. He did, however, say that he liked being high in a different way.

He explained, “My drug became endorphins, like working out.”

His father finally remarked, “I am proud of you,” when he appeared practically everywhere, including “Regis and Kathie Lee” and “Late Show with David Letterman.”

This endorsement meant “more than anything, more than fame, more than money, more than anything,” he said.

On the job front, the actor is now working on the film “Age of Stone and Sky: The Warlock’s Curse,” which is directed by William L. Cox and set to be released next year.