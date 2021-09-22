Last seen on Snapchat, a 14-year-old girl has been recovered safe and sound.

Kent Police said a 14-year-old girl who went missing a week ago has been located.

Jodie Pook went missing from her Wakefield home on September 15, prompting her sister, Carla, to make an urgent plea for her to be found.

The adolescent, who was born in Widnes and moved to Wakefield a few months ago, still had family and friends in Widnes and had Merseyside ties.

After she was last seen on Snapchat maps a week ago, her family and police were desperate to find her.

A spokeswoman for Kent Police announced Wednesday that the adolescent had been discovered, thanking everyone who shared the appeal.

“Jodie Pook has been located,” the statement stated. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word about the appeals.”

