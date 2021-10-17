Last Night’s ‘SNL’ Skits: Watch Cold Open, Weekend Update Outs Oompa Loompa.

The Season 47 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” began the night by addressing the NFL crisis regarding former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s emails.

The program included musical guest Young Thug and was hosted by actor Rami Malek.

Apart from the NFL controversy, the NBC sketch comedy show also made jokes on Netflix’s “Squid Game” and the upcoming film “Wonka.”

Here are some of the most memorable skits from Season 47’s third episode of “SNL.”

The disgraced coach, who quit when it was discovered that he made racist, sexist, and homophobic statements in previous emails, was the subject of Saturday Night Live’s cold open.

Following the release of his emails, Gruden, who was played by James Austin Johnson, stated that he “never wanted to injure anyone.” He stated instead that he intended to “harm them surreptitiously, behind their backs.” However, Gruden wasn’t the only NFL executive that resigned. The sketch depicted a number of persons taking the post of Raiders coach but then resigning owing to previous contentious utterances.

Chris Redd, who played Colin Kaepernick, also made an appearance. In 2016, the quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality against African-Americans, and he was later kicked out of the NFL.

“Wow, a lot of what’s coming out about the NFL is probably racist,” Redd added. “I’m curious whether anyone has ever tried to warn folks about this.” Update for the Weekend Until co-anchor Colin Jost introduced Bowen Yang as a “proud homosexual Oompa Loompa,” the fake news piece was scheduled to feature the popular photo of Timothee Chalamet as the mythical figure Willy Wonka. “Oh, my God,” Yang’s Oompa Loompa exclaimed. “You just went on national television and exposed me.” Yang’s character attempted to explain the dangerous working conditions at the chocolate factory after Jost apologized, but was distracted by the introduction.

“I guess I’ll have to call my folks now,” Yang said. “They reside in Loompa-land,” says the narrator. It isn’t as progressive as it is in the United States. They’ve recently discovered ‘Will & Grace.’ So, yes, there will be a discussion.” Yang later confessed that Jost’s error made him feel relaxed, and he talked about his time working for Wonka.

“Could you tell me something, Colin?” You’ve done me a great favor since now I’m free to be completely honest about anything. Without a certain, the dude has no idea how to make chocolate! “He’s a thinker who’s never worked with a machine,” he explained.

“All of a sudden, he stumbles into the inventive room. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.