Last Night’s ‘SNL’ Skits: Watch Cold Open, Mother Nature Visits Weekend Update

“Saturday Night Live” began the night by addressing some of the week’s most talked-about topics, including the contentious Kyle Rittenhouse verdict and climate change.

Simu Liu hosted the episode, which featured musical guest Saweetie. Aside from the significant stories, the show paid tribute to a late “SNL” star.

Check out some of the best skits from Season 47’s seventh episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Opened in the cold

The NBC comedy sketch show kicked off the night by parodying a few of the week’s top stories, including the Rittenhouse verdict, Kevin McCarthy’s rants, and Trump’s rants.

In a parody of a Fox News broadcast, Cecily Strong’s character, anchor Jeanine Pirro, began the show by supporting the decision and Rittenhouse’s conduct.

“For doing the bravest thing any American can do — protecting a used car business in someone else’s town,” she continued, “that charming scamp was put through a nightmare of a trial.”

Mikey Day’s Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had a little slip about his preference favoring Rittenhouse, was also present. He explained, “It was all regular procedure.”

“That’s why I told the prosecution not to use the word ‘victims,’ because these were rioters who weren’t shot, but rather ge-donked. In no way did that provide my client an undue advantage.” Strong stepped in and corrected his error. “‘My client,’ you said. She inquired, “Do you mean the defendant?”

“Oooh, sure, go ahead. Day said, “I keep doing that.”

McCarthy was also complimented by Pirro, who delivered an eight-hour and 32-minute floor address on Thursday night into Friday morning, delaying the $1.9 trillion Build Back Better Act for a few hours.

She then introduced former President Trump, who went on a rant about the border wall, Chris Christie, Dua Lipa, and Bill Maher, among other issues.

Update for the Weekend

Mother Earth, played by Aidy Bryant, paid a visit to the “SNL” Weekend Update segment, where she lamented the worrying rise in global temperatures.

Mother Earth didn’t seem hopeful when Jost proposed that new technology could help address climate change.

“All I see are divorced nerds trying to colonize Mars,” she says. To be honest, I’m familiar with Mars. Bryant said, “She’s a hot, dry, windy whore.”

Bryant liked Jost’s attempt to be optimistic about improving climate change, and she observed that she would miss people “when you burn.”

Mother Earth revealed a few things she wanted mankind to know before the episode ended. "I'm your mother," she says.