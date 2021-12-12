Last Night’s ‘SNL’ Skits: Watch Cold Open Mock COVID-19 Holiday Guidelines

“Saturday Night Live’s” penultimate episode of 2021 made a mark by addressing some of the week’s breaking events.

Billie Eilish, a musician, presented the program and also performed as a musical guest. The series also addressed the Jussie Smollett case, in addition to the latest COVID-19 standards.

Check out some of the best skits from Season 47’s eighth episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Opened in the cold

The evening began with cast member Kate McKinnon reprising her role as White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who delivered a holiday greeting that included various pandemic scenarios and addressed some of the fears that Americans may have.

A individual who intended to enjoy Christmas dinner at a restaurant but had misplaced their immunization card was one of the possibilities.

Heidi Gardner, who plays a restaurant worker, informs the individual that they are not welcome at the facility. “You have been expelled from society.” “Enjoy your time in the woods,” Gardner said.

Fauci, on the other hand, attempted to provide some clarity to those who had misplaced their immunization cards. “That isn’t correct. A replacement card is available. “I believe,” Mckinnon stated.

Andrew and Chris Cuomo, both of whom have been accused of workplace misbehavior, made an appearance in the piece. The brothers, played by Pete Davidson and Andrew Dismukes, blamed their jobless on the pandemic.

“Hello, my name is Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced Governor of New York. Chris Cuomo, a discredited former CNN anchor, and I both lost our jobs as a result of COVID,” the two said.

Update for the Weekend

The “SNL” false news piece targeted the “Empire” actor, who was convicted of fabricating his attack in 2019 with two accomplices.

“It was the worst fabricated hate crime since my all-Christian production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof,'” “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost said after Smollett was convicted guilty of charges of faking a hate crime.

The burning of the Fox News Christmas tree was also discussed during the broadcast. “After a homeless guy set fire to a tree outside Fox News Channel, Ainsley Earhardt of Fox & Friends shouted, ‘This scrooge is not going to get away with it!'” remarked co-anchor Michael Che.

“And nothing has ever better described Fox News Channel than a rich white lady calling a homeless man’scrooge,” he said.

Monologue in the Beginning

Eilish discussed a variety of issues as a first-time host, including the implications of fame and growing up in the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.