Last Night’s ‘SNL’ Skits: Watch Cold Open and The Devil Visits Weekend Update on VIDEO.

President Joe Biden’s dismal approval ratings during his vaccine mandate policies were the subject of the most recent “Saturday Night Live” episode.

Former cast member Jason Sudeikis presented the program, which featured musical guest Brandi Carlile.

Aside from the political digs, an old character made some surprise disclosures during the “Weekend Update” segment.

Here are some of the standout sketches from “SNL” Season 47’s fourth episode.

Opened in the cold

The sketch comedy show began the night by delving into Biden’s poor poll numbers, criticism of his policies, and internal Democratic Party divisions.

Biden, who was played by James Austin Johnson of “SNL,” couldn’t understand why people didn’t like him anymore.

He said, “I don’t understand.” “I used to be popular. Uncle Joe is how the press refers to me. I long for the old myself. “What the hell happened to that guy?” Sudeikis then reprised his role as Joe Biden, who served as Vice President under Barack Obama. “Man, I’m you from eight years ago.” Biden’s ghost from the past. Boo!” Sudeikis remarked.

Johnson’s Biden was taken aback at how carefree his previous self was. Sudeikis explained that he was still “lucid” at the time. “It’s the easiest job in the world.” You know, we’re like America’s weird neighbor. Simply show up with some ice cream cones, aviator sunglasses, and finger guns, shake a few hands, and rub a few shoulders,” Sudeikis explained.

Shaking hands and rubbing shoulders, on the other hand, are no longer permitted, according to Johnson.

“Flash those 100 percent natural choppers we’ve got,” Sudeikis urged Johnson before returning to 2013, “and remember, we may be from different eras, but at the end of the day, we’re both Joe freaking Biden.”

Update for the Weekend

Sudeikis returned to his role as the Devil to give “SNL” viewers an update on his whereabouts. “Little ol’ Beelzebub has had a fairly good few years,” he told co-anchor Colin Jost.

The Devil said that he has been busy with “other ventures” such as “earthquakes,” “killing storms,” and “Instagram for youngsters.”

Sudeikis also claimed credit for the unusually warm weather. “I’m not sure whether you’ve noticed, but I’ve been trying to make things up here feel more like home,” he explained.

“Have you ever gone to Florida?” I inquire. That’s not that dissimilar to Hell… There are hundreds of individuals, and the temps are also in the hundreds.” Sudeikis requested that Jost retract his remark about the Devil creating QAnon. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.