Landman Season 3 Set for Fall Premiere Following Record-Setting Finale

Paramount has confirmed that its hit series, Landman, will return for a highly anticipated third season after breaking records with its season 2 finale. The neo-western, created by Taylor Sheridan and based on the “Boomtown” podcast, captivated viewers with its gripping plot twists and complex character drama. Filming for the new season is set to begin in spring 2026, with fans expecting a mid-November 2026 premiere.

Record-Breaking Premiere Numbers

Landman has firmly cemented itself as a streaming powerhouse. The season 2 premiere, which aired on January 16, 2026, amassed a staggering 9.2 million views globally in just two days. This marks a remarkable 262% increase over the show’s season 1 debut. Paramount wasted no time renewing the show, announcing the greenlight for season 3 just weeks after season 2 aired. With these impressive numbers, Landman continues to break records, becoming the biggest season premiere in Paramount Plus history.

In a testament to the show’s commitment to consistency, filming for season 3 is slated to begin in April or May 2026, mirroring the production timelines of the first two seasons. Season 1 was filmed in early 2024 and debuted in November of that year, while season 2 began production in April 2025 and premiered in November 2025. If this pattern holds, viewers can expect season 3 to land in mid-November 2026, making Landman one of the few streaming hits to maintain an annual release schedule.

Cast and Character Developments

Season 2 saw major shifts in the power dynamics of West Texas oil. Billy Bob Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris, was ousted from M-Tex by Demi Moore’s Cami Miller, leading him to start his own venture, CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle. Despite this shake-up, Thornton, who plays Tommy, confirmed in a recent interview that he intends to stay with the series for several more years. “As long as they’ll have me, I want to do it,” said Thornton, who has signed a multi-year deal.

Sam Elliott, who joined the show in season 2 as Tommy’s father, is expected to return, alongside key cast members such as Ali Larter (Angela Norris), Jacob Lofland (Cooper Norris), and Michelle Randolph (Ainsley Norris). Even though Ainsley is heading to college, her storyline will continue, with the series exploring her college life and cheerleading drama.

Meanwhile, Cami Miller, now in a stronger position at M-Tex, will have a more significant role in season 3. Christian Wallace, co-creator of Landman, hinted at major developments for Miller’s character, saying, “Taylor has big plans for Cami.” These plans suggest more intense power struggles and confrontations between Cami and Tommy as they navigate the complex world of oil and business.

Other returning cast members include Paulina Chavez (Ariana Medina), Kayla Wallace (Rebecca Falcone), and Colm Feore (Nate), with supporting players expected to take on pivotal roles as the plot unfolds.

As for season 3’s storyline, the finale of season 2 set the stage for new conflicts, particularly with Tommy’s independent oil venture and the rise of new rivalries. Tommy’s partnership with Andy Garcia’s character, Gallino, who has ties to the criminal underworld, promises further complications as they face the dangerous world of oil exploration. With Cami now potentially positioned as a rival, the stakes are expected to reach new heights.

With season 3 on the horizon, fans can catch up on previous seasons, as both are currently streaming in full on Paramount . As the drama heats up, all eyes will be on the West Texas oilfields this November.