Landman Renewed for Season 3 Following Record-Breaking Second Season

Paramount has confirmed the renewal of its hit drama series, Landman, for a third season, just weeks after the conclusion of its highly successful second season. The West Texas oil saga, which has captivated audiences with its mix of high-stakes drama and family intrigue, broke viewership records and solidified its status as one of the platform’s flagship shows. Fans are already buzzing about the future direction of the series, which will see a majority of the cast, including Billy Bob Thornton, return to the screen.

Strong Viewership and Dramatic Shifts in Season 2

Landman reached new heights with its Season 2 finale, which aired on January 18, 2026. The season’s dramatic conclusion, titled “Tragedy and Flies,” saw major developments within the Norris family and their oil empire, setting the stage for fresh storylines in the upcoming season. The show’s second season premiere was a game-changer for Paramount , drawing an impressive 9.2 million views within just two days, marking a 262% increase from the first season’s viewership. This surge in popularity helped Landman become the largest original series on the streaming platform by late 2025.

The series, created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, continues to deliver engaging storytelling, sharp plot twists, and compelling performances, with Billy Bob Thornton’s portrayal of Tommy Norris at its core. Alongside Thornton, the cast, including Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Sam Elliott, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland, has earned praise for its depth and dynamism, bringing the complex world of oil and family to life.

What’s Next for the Norris Family?

The final episode of Season 2 saw Tommy Norris ousted from his leadership role at M-Tex Oil by Cami Miller (Demi Moore), marking a significant turning point in the story. Rather than retreat, Tommy made the bold decision to launch a new company, CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle, with his closest allies and family members. This development promises to shift the focus of Season 3, as the Norris family embarks on new ventures, facing both personal and professional challenges.

For Season 3, viewers can expect to see the evolution of the new oil company, with Cooper (Jacob Lofland) stepping up as president, while Nate handles finances and Rebecca takes on operations and legal matters. Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) will navigate college life, and the family may also be preparing for Jacob’s wedding. Tommy’s relationship with Angela (Ali Larter) will also remain a central focus, while unresolved business dealings with Gallino (Andy Garcia) and the future of M-Tex will continue to stir tensions.

As the series moves forward, Tommy’s refusal to quit, seen in his emotional declaration of “Not today,” will likely continue to drive the family’s ambitious pursuit of success, despite the ever-present volatility of the oil business. The conflicts and power struggles within the Norris family promise to fuel much of the drama in the upcoming season.

Landman is expected to premiere its third season sometime in late 2026, potentially around November or December, following the annual release pattern of previous seasons. Filming is slated to begin in April or May 2026, though the busy schedules of creator Taylor Sheridan—who is also working on multiple other projects, including a Yellowstone spin-off—could lead to delays, with some outlets speculating a potential 2027 release.

Fans can look forward to the return of most of the main cast members, including Thornton, Larter, Randolph, Lofland, Elliott, Garcia, and Moore. While Jon Hamm’s character, Monty Miller, will not return after his storyline concluded in Season 2, the rest of the ensemble is expected to continue their roles. One area of uncertainty is Moore’s status, as her character’s role may shift with the new direction of the story.

For those eager to catch up or rewatch, the first two seasons of Landman are currently available to stream on Paramount , with both Essential and Premium subscription plans. Viewers can also access the show through add-ons on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, making it easy for new fans to dive into the series or for returning viewers to revisit the dramatic saga of the Norris family.

Season 3 promises even more twists, betrayals, and power struggles as the Norris family navigates their bold new ventures in the unpredictable world of West Texas oil. With Sheridan’s masterful storytelling and the talented cast at the helm, Landman remains one of Paramount ‘s most compelling and exciting series.