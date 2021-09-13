Lance Bass Reacts to Britney Spears’ Engagement and Gives An Update On Twin Babies.

Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin are expecting their first child.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday night, Bass shared an update on their future twins.

Bass told ET, “I’ve got twins on the way.” “They could show up at any time, which makes me nervous.”

After a long road to become parents, the 42-year-old NSync singer originally announced in June that he and his artist spouse are expecting twins via surrogate.

Bass joked about being a parent, saying, “I won’t be at the VMAs for the next 18 years.”

Bass also has a project lined up for next year: a relief concert in which he, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, and 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey will perform. The benefit concert, dubbed “TRL” or “Total Relief Live,” will aid in the fight against hunger in the United States.

“We’re working on a little bit called ‘TRL,’ Total Relief Live,’ for January 2022, and it’s a benefit concert for Feeding America. “You have pull out the major hitters of TRL if you’re going to call anything TRL,” Lachey stated of their partnership.

In addition to the charity, the trio hinted at a possible musical collaboration.

“I mean, take a look. In the same studio, in the same booth, we get the finest of the best. Something magical is taking place. That’s what I’m saying. Who knows what will happen. McLean told ET, “We’ll see.” Bass joked, “I’d like to collaborate with *NSYNC as well.”

The artists also expressed their opinions on Britney Spears’ upcoming engagement to Sam Asghari.

“I’m ecstatic for her. She’s definitely been through a lot in the last few years, so I’m thrilled to see she’s doing well. Bass told ET, “I’ve never met him, but he seems like a pretty nice man.”

“I’m thrilled for her because she deserves the best. “I’m overjoyed,” McLean added.

Meanwhile, Bass will be sharing the stage with members of the Backstreet Boys for the first time at the upcoming event.

During their “Larger Than Life” residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas in 2017, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and McLean stunned fans by inviting Bass to join them onstage. With their song “Shape of My Heart,” they serenaded Bass.

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick, Bass’ NSync bandmates, were last seen together in 2018 during their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.